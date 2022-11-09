Sticks Golf & Cigar Lounge in Carefree will be celebrating its new full liquor license with a grand re-opening Nov. 10 through 12. Cigar and spirit vendors will be there all weekend with samples of Whistle Pig rye, Johnnie Walker and Carefree Bourbon. Enjoy special deals with My Father Cigars while you listen to live music and enjoy local food on two scenic patios.
Sticks is a unique concept that combines a premium cigar lounge with indoor golf and entertainment. They now offer premium bourbons, single malt scotch and ryes. The feature of the lounge is the glass cased, cedar cigar humidor with over 1,500 brands of premium cigars. Premium brands include Padron, Daniel Marshall, Ashton, Arturo Fuente, Micallef, Paul Garmarian, Alec Bradley, AVO, Rocky Patel, Montecristo and Oliva cigars.
The cigar lounge equipped with state-of-the-art ventilation, two outdoor patios with spectacular views, a private “members only” lounge and indoor golf and game simulators. Sticks is also home of the Kansas City Chiefs but shows all NFL games on 16 TVs.
This concept is the first of its kind in the state and allows local residents, seasonal guests and tourists to have a place to socialize and play indoor games all season long, or to rent for private parties.
“Think TopGolf indoors, without food but with cigars,” said Larry Foppe, one of the owners. “This gives Sticks a unique differentiation from the other retail cigar shops. We not only sell premium cigars and rare bourbons, but we also offer a place for socializing and entertainment.”
Sticks Golf & Cigar Lounge is located at 37555 E. Hum Road, at the corner of Cave Creek and Hum roads. Sticks will be open daily from 10 a.m. Golf tee times and reservations will be available on their website, sticksgolf-cigarlounge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.