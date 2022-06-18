Scottsdale’s free Community Juneteenth Celebration will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19.
Everyone is welcome to enjoy the celebration that features music, entertainment, games and education in a variety of indoor and outdoor spaces at Scottsdale Stadium, 7408 E. Osborn Road.
Juneteenth - June 19 of each year - commemorates the abolition of slavery – more specifically the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas, who did not receive the news until two years after abolition. It is believed to be the oldest African American holiday, with annual celebrations in different parts of the country dating back to 1866.
“Commemorating Juneteenth is an important community event where we can gather in fellowship and celebration, and also an opportunity to learn and have honest conversations about our country’s history with racial injustice,” said Scottsdale Mayor David D. Ortega.
Event highlights:
· Live entertainment including Lift Every Voice and Sing, Pretty Precise Step Team, Kawambe-Omowale African Drum and Dance Theatre.
· Outdoor activities and games.
· Health and wellness presentations.
· Exhibitor and vendor tables: city departments, small businesses and more.
· Miss Arizona Juneteenth.
· Southern cuisine for purchase.
Additionally, Mayo Clinic has partnered with the Coalition of Blacks Against Breast Cancer to facilitate a presentation about breast and prostate cancer. The presentation will take place from 3 to 4 p.m. in the Scottsdale Stadium Banyan Room.
This year’s expanded Scottsdale Juneteenth celebration is possible through the support of sponsors including the presenting sponsor, Mayo Clinic, and HonorHealth, Old Town Scottsdale, Change the Lead, Scottsdale Stadium, the Scottsdale Fire Fighters Association and Scottsdale Arts.
Parking and admission are free. Learn more HERE.
Juneteenth is now a Scottsdale holiday
On April 5, the Scottsdale City Council adopted and approved an amendment to Scottsdale Revised Code (Section 14-81, Holidays), establishing the day as one of Scottsdale’s designated city holidays. Since Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, the city holiday will be observed Monday, June 20. Garbage and recycling collection will not be affected. Scottsdale libraries will be closed Sunday, June 19 and Monday, June 20.
