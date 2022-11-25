Scottsdale Quarter, the Valley’s premier open-air shopping destination with more than 90 popular retail and dining choices, will usher in the holiday season with The Santa Social, its highly-anticipated holiday kick-off event on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 2 to 8 p.m. in The Quad.
The popular event, now in its tenth year, will feature festive, family-friendly activities, including photos with the jolly man in red, live entertainment, a tree lighting ceremony and a movie under the stars.
Attendees will enjoy live holiday entertainment, interactive games and activities and more. Back this year is the interactive Santa experience: in addition to Santa posing for pictures in front of an old-fashioned red Chevy, there will be two selfie stations and log cabins selling fantastic holiday-inspired items.
The celebration will culminate with the ceremonial lighting of the center’s 35-foot Christmas tree at 6 p.m. This symbolic occasion will be followed by the showing of an all-time holiday favorite, Home Alone. Families are invited to lay out blankets, grab a snack from one of Scottsdale Quarter’s delicious eateries and settle in for the movie at 6 p.m.
The Santa Social is free and open to the public; costs apply to Santa photos. For more information, visit scottsdalequarter.com or call 480-270-8123.
