On Saturday, Aug. 13, Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Palm Court will be the epicenter of all things cool for school to help students look and feel their best this year.
From 1 to 3 p.m., shoppers will have the chance to enjoy an afternoon of activities, including two fashion shows at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. featuring the hottest styles and trends for the school year from a host of retailers and an interactive Sephora Style Station to help students perfect their look.
Live musical performances from Desert Stages on the main stage, FORD/Robert Black Agency is holding an open call model search for kids ages 5 to 18 from 1 to 3 p.m. Scouting all genders, races and sizes, no experience is necessary other than bringing your best self.
Additionally, Scottsdale Fashion Square will host a back-to-school drive to help collect backpacks, school supplies and monetary donations for the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale. From now through Aug. 31, shoppers can drop off backpacks and donations at the Concierge Desks, located in the Luxury Wing and Palm Court next to Gucci.
For more information, visit fashionsquare.com/giveback.
Scottsdale Fashion Square, Palm Court is located at 7014 E. Camelback Road.
