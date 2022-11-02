Phoenix-area landmarks, together with more than 800 buildings and landmarks around the world, will be lighting up teal this Thursday, Nov. 3 to raise Alzheimer’s awareness as part of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s (AFA) Light the World in Teal program.
The annual program in November is part of Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and it aims to literally shine a spotlight on Alzheimer’s disease and show support for the millions of people affected by it. Teal is AFA’s Alzheimer’s awareness color.
Participating Phoenix-area landmarks include:
- CityScape
- Phoenix Convention Center
- Phoenix City Hall
- Hyatt Regency Phoenix
- Mayo Clinic Building
- Tempe City Hall
- Glendale City Hall
- Gilbert Water Tower
“Having these Phoenix-area landmarks all ‘go teal’ on the same day is a powerful and incredible way to raise awareness and show support for the millions of families who are affected by Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “AFA thanks each of them for helping to light the world in teal for Alzheimer’s awareness and literally shining a light on the issue of Alzheimer’s disease.”
The Phoenix-area landmarks will be among more than 800 sites worldwide “going teal” for Alzheimer’s awareness on Nov. 3. This is the ninth year of AFA’s Light the World in Teal campaign.
Individuals can also participate in raising Alzheimer’s awareness by “going teal” on their own Nov. 3. You can wear teal or even use social media to raise awareness.
More than 6.2 million Americans, including 150,000 Arizonans, are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. The number of people with Alzheimer’s is projected to more than double by 2060, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For more information about AFA’s Light the World in Teal program, including a list of participating landmarks, visit lighttheworldinteal.com. Families looking for additional information about Alzheimer’s disease or support services can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or alzfdn.org.
