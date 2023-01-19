The U.S. Association of Blind Athletes is hosting its Southwest Regional Goalball Tournament Jan. 20-22 at the Ability 360 Sports & Fitness Center this weekend.
Six men's teams and six women's teams are slated to compete.
Four Paralympians are on the rosters for this weekend's event, including three-time Paralympian Daryl Walker (Jacksonville, Fla.), two-time Paralympian Karen Zabel (Yorktown, Ind.), and Tokyo Paralympians Zach Buhler (Huntington, Ind.) and Mindy Cook (Columbus, Ohio).
The competition will be from noon to 6 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The medal matches are slated to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.
The Ability 360 Sports & Fitness Center is located in Phoenix at 5031 E. Washington St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.