PACC911 is celebrating 23 years of love at the Glimmer of Hope fundraising event this weekend.
With your help, PACC911 conducts their largest fundraiser of the year, Glimmer of Hope. This event raises funds for their Critical Care Medical Program to assure that the most at-risk animals have a Glimmer of Hope, to live out their lives surrounded by the love they surely deserve.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 13, the event will feature a unique live auction and a bevy of silent auction items, a wine pull with various, delicious wines, a beautiful and meaningful program, and a sumptuous meal. Inspiring stories will be shared of animals that their medical programs have helped to save, and you will even have the chance to meet some of them who will be there at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas.
PACC911 has a rich history of advocating for those who need their voice, the innocent companion animals who, through no fault of their own, find themselves homeless, abused, neglected or injured. In 1999, after seeing that the rescue community needed a louder voice for animals in need, PACC911 began its mission to unite the pet rescue community. Today, over 100 rescue organizations call themselves PACC partners and work together in harmony.
“This year has been full of challenges with a growing population, thus more animals and no additional space or resources for them in the large shelters. The public has turned to PACC911 and our partner rescues for the help they need today,” said Bari Mears, president and founder of PACC911.
Sunday's event will be at the Hilton Scottsdale Resort & Villas, located at 6333 N. Scottsdale Road. Tickets to the event are $150 each and are almost sold out. The remaining ones are available HERE.
For more information on PACC911, visit pacc911.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.