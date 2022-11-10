As part of its 75th anniversary, American Legion Post 34 is continuing its mission to honor and support past and present service members and their families with an event and month-long fundraiser throughout November.
To honor those who served in the Middle East wars and conflicts, Faces of Freedom is hosting a Middle East Conflicts event Saturday, Nov. 19 at American Legion Post 34 in Cave Creek.
The event runs from noon to 8 p.m. and is open to the public.
From 1 to 5 p.m., guests will enjoy live music by 3rd and Long followed by a homemade afternoon meal, which will be served in the Al Morgan Hall. Then, from 6 to 8 p.m., Post 34 will host AZ-Z Top, as the award-winning high energy ZZ Top tribute band takes people back in time with a high energy musical show.
Veterans from the era will be honored during the day’s events.
“American Legion Post 34 will pay homage to the great veterans who served during the many Middle East conflicts or sand wars,” said Brian Fernandez, Post 34 Legion commander. “Many of our younger veterans fought for freedom and liberty in the Middle East and it is time to honor them and to take everyone back in time for the music and sounds that defined the era.”
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased online or picked up at Post 34 after 10 a.m. weekdays and weekends.
In addition, American Legion Post 34 is honoring the fallen and supporting the future of local veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families and children with medical and financial needs during November, which is National Poppy Month.
The Legion’s auxiliary is partnering with businesses in Cave Creek, Carefree and nearby communities to feature poppy cans for donations so the community can assist veterans in need.
According to American Legion Post 34 auxiliary poppy chair Ronni Zeigler-Haverland, by wearing a poppy, citizens honor every service member who has died in the name of liberty, freedom and democracy, and support veterans for generations to come.
“The red poppy came to symbolize the blood shed by those who fought and those who continue to fight for our country following World War,” Zeigler-Haverland said.
“It was popularized by the publication of the wartime poem ‘In Flanders Fields,’ written by Lt. Col. John McCrae, MD while serving on the front line in World War I. The poem honors soldiers killed in battle. In 1920, the poppy became the memorial flower of The American Legion.”
Arizonans can look for the poppy cans at their favorite local businesses or at American Legion Post 34, which is located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Road.
Chartered in 1947, American Legion Post 34 has been giving back to community charitable organizations for more than 75 years. The post, whose mission is to support and advocate on behalf of veterans, active military and their families, consistently reaches out to assist veterans and others in need.
The American Legion, formed in 1919, supports and advocates on behalf of veterans, active military and their families. The 501(c)(19) also supports the initiatives and programs of the American Legion while fostering patriotism and responsible citizenship.
