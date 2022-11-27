Get a first-hand look at police K9s and their trainers in action and learn more about the dogs at the Scottsdale Police K9 Exhibition and Fundraiser from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 at the Holland Center.
“It’s a free, family event where people can come out and meet the Scottsdale canine team, and the event is held to raise awareness about the important part that our canines and their handlers play in keeping our community safe,” said Andrea Koff, who has been organizing this event for the past five years. “So, people get to meet the officers and ask as many questions as they want and they can pet the dogs.”
Police officers and the police K9 vet will be there to host a question and answer session. Koff said a lot of people have questions about where the canines come from, how much they cost and how they are trained.
In addition, kids will have the opportunity to check out the inside of police trucks, cars and a cruiser and watch a SWAT truck demo. There will also be new capture videos, raffles and swag available.
Of course, the dogs are the star of the show, and they won’t just be there to sit and pet on.
“We do extraordinary demonstrations where the dogs demonstrate their bomb-sniffing skills, bite skills, drug skills and it demonstrates the relationship that they have with their handlers,” Koff said.
This will also be one of the first chances for the public to meet the new K9, Cache, and handler, Officer Becky Gain.
The event is free to attend, but encourages donations to the Police Officers of Scottsdale Association (POSA), a 501c(3) nonprofit. Its mission is to promote the positive role of the police profession – to protect and secure members’ rights and benefits through effective representation and professional relationships with the community and local, state and national governments.
Monies donated go directly into the Police K9 account only for their immediate needs. Donations are 100% tax deductible.
In her fifth year organizing the event, Koff said it has grown each year and almost $31,000 was raised last year. She collects donations online throughout the year and at the event, and then does a “big reveal” to present it to the officers sometime in January.
“I’ve seen them shed a tear or two. It’s pretty overwhelming” Koff said about doing the reveal. “All the officers have to do is present a receipt for something that they may have needed. It could have been a supplement, a leash that broke, a training tool – something simple like that – or it could have been a brand new custom-made kevlar vest and those are expensive.”
“All they have to do is produce the receipt and it can come right out of the account, so it really eliminates the red tape,” she continued. “If they had to order all of these things through the federal budget, it would take a long time.”
The Dec. 4 exhibition and fundraising event is also a great way for the community to come together during a time when hostility toward police is high. Koff said it’s especially great for the kids, and gives them something to aspire to.
“You hear them say, ‘I want to be a police officer, too,’ both the little boys and little girls,” Koff said. “It’s a very special day.”
For more information about the exhibit and fundraiser, visit hollandcenter.org/event. For those who would like to contribute but can’t make it in person, online donations are accepted via GoFundMe.
