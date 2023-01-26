The newly-formed Major League Pickleball makes its debut at Bell Bank Park for the MLP Mesa event this week, Jan. 26-29, at the state-of-the-art Rockin’ Protein Pickleball Center.
For the 2023 season, Major League Pickleball is doubling down on its one-of-a-kind game play format by expanding the league to 24 teams and launching MLP Premier Level and MLP Challenger Level. Each level will showcase twelve unique co-ed teams of four made up of two men and two women.
Premier Level is home to the Top 48 players drafted, while the Challenger Level boasts the next crop of 48 draftees looking to make their ascension to the top of the league. The creation of MLP Premier Level and MLP Challenger Level will ensure the highest caliber of competition while providing a pathway and opportunities for the next generation of pro pickleball stars to break through.
Tournament schedule
- From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 see challenger rounds 1-3.
- From 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 watch premier rounds 1-3, the challenger quarterfinal at 10 a.m. and the challenger semifinal at 2 p.m.
- From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 see premier rounds 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. and the premier quarterfinal will be at 2 p.m. and 4 p.m.
- From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29 watch the premier semifinal No. 1 at 9 a.m., the premier semifinal No. 2 at 11 a.m. and the premier final at 5 p.m.
Bell Bank Park is located in Mesa at 1 Legacy Drive.
