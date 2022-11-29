Lost Our Home Pet Rescue’s 13th Annual Holiday Champagne Brunch & Auction is coming to the Scottsdale Resort at McCormick Ranch, 7700 E. McCormick Pkwy., at 10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
Presented by the Fred & Jami Pryor Foundation, this annual event raises critical funds needed to support services and programs to continue to provide for pets and people in our community.
“We are looking forward to celebrating this very special time of year with our community,” said Jodi Polanski, founder and executive director of Lost our Home Pet Rescue.
“Come out for brunch and hear the inspiring stories of pets and families impacted by our services and place your bids on great items and experiences in the silent auction. It is a great opportunity to get gifts for everyone on your shopping list while supporting four-legged friends around the Valley.”
This delicious champagne brunch is Lost Our Home Pet Rescue’s biggest event of the year to support their life-saving programs for pets and pet families throughout the Valley and beyond. Auctiontainer Letitia Frye will be hosting the live auction, their “famous” cookies will be available for bidding on, raffle tickets, pet naming opportunities and sponsorships are also available.
To purchase tickets or sponsorships, visit lostourhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.