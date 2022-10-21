The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options.
This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
“The Desert Dog Police K9 Trials is the largest police K9 competition in the nation. We have canines coming as far as Alaska to compete for the title of Top Dog,” said Tony Sanborn, president of ALECA.
“We also have over 100 vendors that are related to either dogs or police work. Our goal is to have the public come out and interact with all of our vendors and our static display of police equipment. It will be a very hands-on family friendly event with an action-packed competition everyone will love. Of course, the most excitement will be on the field in the equidome where over 70 teams of handlers and police dogs will compete.”
The competition runs from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at WestWorld of Scottsdale, located at 16601 N. Pima Road. Competing teams from across the country will showcase exciting rivalry while being put to the challenge in obstacles and challenges replicating real life scenarios experienced in active duty. There are six competition categories: handler protection, tactical challenge, building search, obedience, area search and narcotic or EOD detection. At the end of the two-day competition, one K9 will receive the Tough Dog award.
Of course, there will be much more than just the competition for attendees to enjoy. There will be a number of public safety demonstrations, including ones kids can see up-close-and-personal with Phoenix SWAT, Phoenix Bomb Squad, Horse-mounted police, Lake Patrol, Air Support and Phoenix Fire Department search and rescue K9s. This family-fun event also features a Trunk or Treat to capture Halloween excitement and has food and shopping options as well.
“The event will have something for everyone, we will have fun games and Halloween Trunk or Treat for the kids, and lots of interaction with the police and their equipment,” Sanborn said.
“We really like to categorize the event as a celebration of public safety. There is no other event like this that allows the public to get so close and personal and interact so much with our local police officers. We really hope this event allows the public to answer all the questions and get to know us in a fun setting.”
There will also be Colin’s K9 Dream, a program started four years ago and named after a young boy who was battling a life-threatening disease. Every year since, ALECA brings in a new child with a severe medical condition who gets to” live their K9 dream,” according to Sanborn. This year’s honoree is Luke, a young boy who has a rare form of cancer. He will be flown in via helicopter, sworn in as an officer for the day, receive a uniform and a badge while participating in sending one of ALECA police K9s for a bite on a decoy.
Tickets to the two-day event are $5, with children 12 and under free and can be purchased at alecapolicek9.com. Tickets include access to K9 Trials and Competition in the Equidome, North Hall Public Safety Expo demonstrations, vendors and displays, Halloween entertainment and food and holiday shopping. Parking is $10, cash or credit only.
Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA) is the largest nonprofit public safety canine organization in the country. More than 95% of support to ALECA goes directly to their mission, led by public safety, and business professionals and a dedicated team of expert volunteers. The ALECA mission — train, educate, equip and support (TEES) — provides critical guidance, state of the art knowledge, research, development and live action training drills to support K9 law enforcement teams and agencies throughout Arizona. Special thanks to Circle K for its stalwart support. ALECA operates also thanks to member dues, other sponsors and generous donations.
