At the Kiwanis Lunch Program on Aug. 10, Executive Director Sandra Carrier introduced Nancy Christenson, who shared information about her father, Francis L. Coenen.
Coenen was called “Mr. Cool” when serving as operations manager for the Boeing Launch Systems Program of the Saturn S-1C Program in New Orleans, where it was built. Christenson was just a teenager at this time, but she remembers the excitement of the program and the stress and pressures of the project on the people.
Christenson pridefully presented a PowerPoint program on her dad’s technical responsibilities throughout his career, and shared photos of his team and letters and citations he received for his contributions to the NASA program.
In his four years as operations manager for the S-1C, the first stage booster for the Apollo-Saturn moon probe, Coenen ran a 4,000-man organization force that built and assembled the 138-foot rocket for the moon probe. Later he became the director of the Boeing Atlantic Test Center in charge of launches at Cape Canaveral, overseeing a technical staff of 5,000.
Christenson sprinkled in stories and photos of personal recollections of her father’s relationships with astronauts and technical people like Dr. Wernher Von Braun. She also shared the thrill of being in the close-up celebrity seating at the launches and felt the ground vibrating when the rocket was launched. Christenson was just barely old enough to be seated in this VIP area. Her younger siblings had to view the launch from a press barge nearby.
