Delve into Cave Creek’s haunted history with the Cave Creek Museum along with local paranormal experts Friday, Nov. 4.
“Guests will gather at Cave Creek Museum and be joined by a local paranormal investigation/ghost hunting team that has been featured on The Travel Channel’s ‘Destination Fear and Ghost Adventures’ and ‘AZ Ghost Adventures’ for an evening of historical hauntings and paranormal investigation,” said Evelyn Johnson, the museum’s executive director.
The special event will include a demonstration on what types of equipment are used during professional paranormal investigations. Guests will even get to be part of an interactive investigation using this equipment.
The search for paranormal activity will take place inside of the museum, at the outdoor exhibits (including mining equipment) and the last standing Cave Creek Tubercular cabin, circa 1920.
Cave Creek’s Haunted History event is scheduled for 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4 at the Cave Creek Museum. Guests must be 13 years and older and register for the event prior at cavecreekmuseum.org. Tickets cost $30 and are limited to 26 guests. This event sells out each year, so those interested are encouraged to get their tickets early.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits. Where History Comes Alive.
Cave Creek Museum
6140 E. Skyline Drive, Cave Creek
480-488-2764
