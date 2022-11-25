The Scottsdale non-profit animal rescue and rehabilitation organization Southwest Wildlife Conversation Center is open to the public and eager to connect families with native wildlife. Once a month on select Saturdays the center opens its doors for the Southwest Wildlife Family Day.
There are two Family Days remaining through the end of 2022 – this Saturday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 26.
This special event is easily accessible for families with toddlers or energetic children. Arrive at 9 a.m. to begin the self-guided tour of the sanctuary. You may show up after 9 a.m., but make sure to leave enough time to meet all the animals before it ends at 11 a.m. The center recommends an hour and a half to explore the grounds and meet the animals with the help of experienced trail guides at each enclosure.
Get to know the local wildlife by seeing how they live and hearing their heartwarming stories of rescue and rehabilitation. Families can see elusive native animals such as: mountain lions, Mexican gray wolves, bobcats, coyotes, coatimundi, mule deer, black bears, foxes, great horned owls, red-tailed and Harris’s hawks. The tour is outside where these animals live so remember to dress yourself and your family for the weather.
Prices for Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center start at $20 for adults, $10 kids 3-12 and kids under 3 are $5.
Make a reservation online at southwestwildlife.org.
