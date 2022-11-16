Unplug and enjoy a day of digital detox, fresh air, fun and adventure with the 10th annual Desert Discovery Day at Jewel of the Creek Saturday, Nov. 19.
“Whether you’re a seasoned hiker or exploring the desert for the first time, this is an event that people of all ages can enjoy,” Vicki Preston, executive director of the Desert Foothills Land Trust, said in a previous statement.
“We love to see the sheer excitement on the faces of the lucky who find a ‘nugget’ while panning for gold, or the wide eyes of those seeing an owl up close for the first time. This is a great opportunity for everyone to learn something about the unique Sonoran Desert we call home.”
Desert Discovery Day promises a fun-filled day of adventure and educational activities in one of the most beautiful places in a natural desert setting.
Attendees can discover the Sonoran Desert, learn about all its dwellers – past and present – and interact with native wildlife. Other activities will include panning for gold and making nature crafts.
“This day … is critical to instilling a love for nature in our children, ensuring the work we do today will be cared for by them far into the future,” Desert Foothills Land Trust shared in a public statement.
This is a completely free event, thanks to several sponsors, partners and volunteers. Community partners include the Cave Creek Museum, Desert Awareness Committee, Desert Foothills YMCA, Desert Foothills Library, Rattlesnake Solutions, Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area, Town of Cave Creek and Wild at Heart.
Desert Discovery Day will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19. Is free to attend and no registration is required, although groups of 10 or more are encouraged to reach out beforehand in order to be best accommodated. Spur Cross, the Jewel of the Creek, is located at 40029 N. Spur Cross Road in Cave Creek.
Find more information about the vent and a map to the trail, visit dflt.org/desert-discovery-day.
The Land Trust connects people to nature through land acquisition and long-term stewardship, as well as events and activities, like Desert Discovery Day, that allow the community to use and enjoy the lands that have been protected. To learn more about the Land Trust, visit dflt.org or call 480-488-6131.
