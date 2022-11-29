During this season filled with good tidings and cheer, Scottsdale Fashion Square offers plenty to help put shoppers in the spirit – from a series of special Santa experiences and family-friendly events to reward opportunities and seasonal music serenades – now through Christmas Eve on Saturday, Dec. 24.
The big man with the bag has already made his annual debut at Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Palm Court and will be available for photos seven days a week (with varying hours) through Christmas Eve.
Those who pre-book their visit with Santa will receive a free personalized call from Santa powered by the Portable North Pole. Pre-booking saves time in line and helps families make the most of their visit with Santa. Plan a visit and book a photo opp by visiting fashionsquare.com/SantaPhotos.
Knowing the excitement can be overwhelming for some boys and girls, Santa is also inviting children with sensory needs to create their own magical moments during a Sensory Santa event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. During this specially scheduled visit, care will be taken to create a compassionate and supportive environment for children who benefit from a gentle touch. The sensory-friendly experience includes limited scheduling to lessen crowds and wait times, reduced music and comfortable lighting. Additionally, guests can donate to Autism Speaks at the checkout by “keeping the change” or adding a donation to their photo package purchase.
Four-legged family members can get in on the festivities, too, with Scottsdale Fashion Square’s Santa Paws Pet Photo experience for four-legged friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5. Pet parents can deck out their fur babies in their holiday best and bring them out to share their holiday wish list with Santa before they “paws” to strike a pose. Registration is available online and highly recommended. Guests are invited to make a contribution to the Human Society of the United States with their photo package purchase.
Families can wind down each week this holiday season with Festive Fridays, interactive holiday crafting and photo experiences featuring some of the season’s most beloved special guests. The weekly events are free with a receipt showing proof of a Santa Claus photo package or $20 donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The special guest lineup includes “Elf-stravaganza with Buddy the Elf” Dec. 2, “Snowman Soiree with Kristoff and Olaf” Dec. 9 and “Go Green with the Grinch” Dec. 16.
This holiday season, Macerich is challenging shoppers at its retail centers nationwide, including Scottsdale Fashion Square, to match its $50,000 pledge for a combined $100,000 contribution to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. See more details by visiting fashionsquare.com/holiday.
Within the local community, shoppers can extend the spirit of giving by answering angel wishes. Scottsdale Fashion Square is once again teaming up with the Salvation Army to host the Angel Tree program, which is running now through Dec. 22. Shoppers can pick up wish list tags and drop off new, unwrapped gifts from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays in the East wing near Sephora.
Additionally, shoppers will be treated to live musical performances by Sam Nelson & Stone in the Crystal Court from noon to 3 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 19. Piano enthusiasts will also enjoy Music at the Mall when Phoenix Music Teachers' Association hosts their annual concert from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, in the Nordstrom wing.
A full list of holiday events at Scottsdale Fashion Square is available at fashionsquare.com/holiday.
