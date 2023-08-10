American Legion Post 34 will host a golf tournament fundraiser to benefit veteran families Thursday, Aug. 31.
The event, named after the Legion’s national Be the One campaign, will take place at Rancho Manana Golf Club, located at 5734 E. Rancho Manana Boulevard in Cave Creek.
The scramble format gets underway at 7:45 a.m. with a shotgun start. Prizes will be awarded for longest drive, closest to the pin and first place team, and there will also be a luncheon at Post 34 after the tournament.
Tournament registration costs $125 per player and must be completed by Tuesday, Aug. 15. To register, stop by the Post bar, located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, with cash or a check.
“Please join us for this fun event as we raise funds for programs that support our veterans and their families,” said Sandy Cuttino, chair.
The American Legion, formed in 1919, supports and advocates on behalf of veterans, active military and their families. The 501(c)(19) also supports the initiatives and programs of the American Legion while fostering patriotism and responsible citizenship. The American Legion is a non-secular, nonpolitical organization.
