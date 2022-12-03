Get in the holiday spirit and give back to wildlife by joining the bears, mountain lions and coatimundis with the Holiday Enrichment Party, a fun and safe outdoor event, at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center Saturday, Dec. 10.
“Enrichment” is a wildlife management term describing special, unique activities and treats that encourage sanctuary animals to have fun, exhibit wild behaviors and make their days more interesting. Celebrate the holidays with Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center’s animal care specialists and knowledgeable trail guides and give back to native Arizona wildlife.
The party kicks off at 10 a.m., and each table will have its own holiday-themed enrichment project to work on. Past projects included special tubes full of scents and treats, boxes of treats covered with ribbons and bows, special bear pies, and more. Once the projects are complete, guests can roam the sanctuary with a trained, knowledgeable trail guide and watch as the animals enjoy their special holiday treats.
“The bears, mountain lions and coatimundis are an incredibly special part of our family here at Southwest Wildlife, it is important to us that we give them the most enriching lifestyles to make their days more interesting,” said Robin Wilson, events coordinator at Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center. “What a more special way to get into the holiday spirits by getting the community involved in their enrichment, while still giving back to our wildlife.”
To ensure both the animals and guests have a fun and safe experience, there are a limited number of tickets for the Holiday Enrichment Party. There are four premium tables ($250) and four standard stables ($150), each of which seat a maximum of six people.
Guests who book a seat at a premium table will get to safely enter the animals’ enclosures and place enrichment themselves for the black beats, mountain lions and coatimundis. The animals are randomly assigned to both premium and standard tables.
Tables can be reserved online. Don’t forget to dress warm, bring water and wear close-toed shoes, as this event takes place completely outside.
Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, located at 27026 N. 156 Street in Scottsdale, is a non-profit organization that has rescued and rehabilitated thousands of wild animals over the past 28 years. The center provides a home for life in an accredited sanctuary for animals that cannot be released.
For more information visit southwestwildlife.org.
