For the first time in Scottsdale’s Polo Party History, former National Hockey League and Arizona Coyotes star Shane Doan will make his polo debut at the 11th annual Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships this Saturday, Nov. 5.
In its 11-year-history The Bentley Scottsdale Polo Championships, presented by Talking Stick Resort, has seen some of the world’s greatest polo players take to the field at WestWorld of Scottsdale to play in front of huge crowds. Among those polo greats are Nic Roldan, Nacho Figueras, Sunny Hale, Julio Arellano, Jason Crowder and Jeff Hall, to name a few.
Now adding to the list, Doan will saddle up and hit the grass to play polo and what is often called “Hockey on Horseback” with the Arizona Polo Club.
Former Arizona Coyotes Captain and legend No. 19 Shane Doan, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer, will turn his skates for riding boots, hockey sticks for a mallet and the puck for a polo ball to try his hand at polo. Doan has represented Team Canada numerous times in international play, and has won five medals (two gold, three silver) at the World Championships. He helped Canada win the World Cup championship in 2004 and was also a member of Canada’s 2006 Winter Olympic team. In 2022, Doan was also General Manager of Team Canada’s Olympic Hockey Team at the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
A longtime equestrian enthusiast, Doan has spent September and October training and learning how to play the beautiful sport under the guidance of Andres Camacho, Diego Florez and Natalie Camacho of the Arizona Polo Club so that Doan can represent and join the local club on the field when America’s Greatest Polo Party returns Nov. 5.
“I’ve been riding horses my entire life and even had a horse ranch for many years,” Doan said. “I have always been fascinated by the fast paced, action packed game of polo and now that I’m retired I feel like it’s a good time in my life to try the sport and see if I can put some of my hockey skills to good use and play polo. I don’t know how good I’m going to be but I’m excited to give it a try and make my polo playing debut here at the Scottsdale Polo Party.”
Doan was introduced to the event last year when he was honored with the day’s “First Drop” to start the match. This is similar to the first pitch in baseball. Last year more than 13,000 fans turned out for the one-day event.
Doan will be one of several new players and elements for this year. Among the polo teams confirmed to play in 2022 are the United Kingdoms’ Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club and Wales Polo Team, Aspen Valley Polo Club, USA Women’s Team, Switzerland, The El Paso-Naranjo Polo Club and Arizona Polo Club.
Top U.S. polo Star Nic Roldan returns as well to play alongside the first family of American polo Marc and Melissa Ganzi, who are the event’s defending champions and own the prestigious Aspen Valley Polo Club.
Fans can expect to see four thrilling and action-packed polo matches, plus a full day of events within the event, and newly enhanced and elegant VIP experiences. Guests seeking the ultimate VIP experience can get reserved seating and tables in The Molina Fine Jewelers Drivers and Players VIP Lounge, the Barrett-Jackson Champagne and Jazz Lounge and Prime: A Luxury Tent Experience by Steak 44, Neiman Marcus, Barrett-Jackson and Bentley Scottsdale. There is also premier and sideline parking options available for those who want to park fieldside.
Besides the polo action, fans can also enjoy The Polo Party’s signature events within the event like the Canine Couture Dog Fashion Show presented by Lugari Pet Salon, the World’s Longest Catwalk Fashion Show produced by Phoenix Fashion Week, a preview of Barrett-Jackson’s 2023 Scottsdale Auction and halftime performances by the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show.
Also new for 2022 is Prosecco and Popcorn by Harkins Theaters, Grimaldi’s Pizza & Beer Disco, an expanded Scottsdale Charro Lounge, Arizona’s top Saxophonist and the return of The Riot House DayClub and much more.
General Admission tickets are $45 and includes field-side experiences like the Sanderson Lincoln Black Label Lounge and several other DJ-infused party tents including the Grimaldi’s Pizza & Beer Disco, Prosecco & Popcorn and the Riot House DayClub — the “Bird’s Nest” of American polo.
Tickets and tables including the best locations are now on sale at ThePoloParty.com. In some of the VIP tents, guests will also have the option of purchasing 4 seat tables as well as the standard 8-top versions.
Gates open at 10 a.m. Nov. 5.
