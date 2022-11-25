On Dec. 2 and 3, the Holland Community Center and the Sonoran Arts League will join forces to present the Winter Artisan Market, a unique holiday shopping experience celebrating local artists and makers.
This juried show will feature up to 75 regional fine artists exhibiting their original, handmade creations, which may include jewelry, painting, photography and more. For attendees, this free-admission event will offer the perfect opportunity to shop for one-of-a-kind holiday gifts while meeting the artists and learning about their creative process.
The Winter Artisan Market will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Holland Community Center, 34250 N. 60th Street in Scottsdale.
One of the key highlights of the Winter Artisan Market is the chance for attendees to forge a personal connection with talented local artists, which creates a distinctive “Main Street” shopping experience reminiscent of the days before the internet and big-box stores were the vendors of choice. Shoppers will not simply be purchasing inanimate works of art – they will gain insight into the consciousness of the artist while enjoying a friendly, intimate, unhurried shopping experience.
Located in North Scottsdale, the Holland Community Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization celebrating art, education and service in the Desert Foothills region. Formerly known as the Foothills Community Foundation, the Center offers a vast array of programs throughout the year, including lifelong learning classes, fine arts exhibits, performing arts through the Desert Foothills Theater and more.
The Sonoran Arts League is a nonprofit, volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education. Founded in 1975 as an informal gathering of artists local to the Cave Creek area, the League now consists of over 750 members from across the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit sonoranartsleague.org.
To learn more about this festive event, please visit hollandcenter.org.
