Raise the Rooftop, a swanky, interactive rooftop concert party in Scottsdale, will benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (BGCS) while providing guests an unforgettable experience.
The new event, presented by Tiffany & Bosco, P.A., and Great American Title Agency, Inc., will be held from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 on the top level of the Scottsdale Fashion Square Mall parking structure across from Toca Madera at Fashion Square Drive and Goldwater Boulevard.
General admission passes, which cost $200 each, will include a variety of food and cocktail tastings from local restaurants and beverage vendors and feature live entertainment with AZ Dueling Pianos and rising country star Austin Burke. There will also be casino tables with blackjack, roulette and craps as well as raffles and other ways to support the youth development organization.
“Our guests can park in the lower level and take the elevator up to find the space overlooking Camelback Mountain transformed into an intimate nightclub concert venue, complete with a high-end VIP experience for sponsors and their guests,” said Lyric Naquin, BGCS chief development officer. “We hope that all who attend will have a night to remember and the great feeling of knowing they have helped kids right here in our community.”
Raise the Rooftop is the reimagined annual BGCS fall outdoor food and beverage tasting event called Live & Local.
“It was time to shake things up a bit, and we wanted to put a larger focus on our entertainment and the main stage where we could highlight our impact on youth and teens in the community,” Naquin said. “Everyone loved the variety of the tastes and sips offered by local restaurants, so we wanted to keep that aspect with our continued partnership with the Arizona Restaurant Association.”
The headliner, singer/songwriter Austin Burke, a fifth-generation native of Scottsdale, recently released his EP “Changed Everything.” He has opened for high-profile artists including Dierks Bentley and Vince Gill and has performed at Country Thunder and other well-known country music festivals.
Learn more about Raise the Rooftop, purchase tickets or become a sponsor at bgcs.org/raise.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Scottsdale (BGCS) serves thousands of youth at nine locations within the communities of Scottsdale, North Phoenix, Fountain Hills, Mesa, the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and the Hualapai Nation. Research shows that when compared to their peers, Club members have a higher interest in pursuing STEM careers, volunteer more in their local communities and are more physically active.
BGCS is open to kids and teens at nine locations with after-school programming that includes academics; leadership and good citizenship; fitness and healthy choices; and specialty programs in the fields of science, technology, engineering, arts and math. No matter the circumstances that bring a child to the club, its youth development professionals help them set and achieve personal, academic and creative goals. BGCS works to prove that every kid has what it takes to succeed. Learn more about BGCS after-school programs at bgcs.org.
