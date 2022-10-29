Sure to be a hit with families this fall, the 2022 Halloween Stroll returns this Sunday, Oct. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Taking place at 6th Street Park, the not-so-spooky event includes Halloween-themed games, crafts, a costume contest and trick-or-treating courtesy of local merchants around the downtown Tempe area.
Events like the annual Halloween Stroll showcase downtown Tempe as a destination for unique experiences appealing to visitors of all ages. These special occasions allow visitors to enjoy time together while supporting small businesses, artists, musicians and vendors.
The award-winning Downtown Tempe Authority is a private, nonprofit organization that works in partnership with the City of Tempe to increase the value of downtown Tempe through enhanced management, safety, marketing and promotional services on behalf of DTA members and other downtown stakeholders.
More information about downtown Tempe’s upcoming fall and winter events is available at downtowntempe.com/events.
