This weekend, Aug. 25-27, the Arizona Humane Society is completely waiving all adoption fees for all pets in participation of NBCUniversal Local’s ninth annual nationwide pet adoption and donation campaign, Clear the Shelters.
“We couldn’t let the summer end without another $0 adoption special, giving you the chance to find the perfect furry family member,” the Humane Society shared on social media.
The special offer is available from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 25-27 at both adoption centers: PetSmart Scottsdale, 4380 N. Miller Road in Scottsdale, and Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus, 1521 W. Dobbins Road in Phoenix.
Those interested can even take a look at the numerous pets currently available for adoption at Arizona Humane Society ahead of time by visiting azhumane.org/adopt.
According to the humane society, they are currently facing a “capacity crisis” due to the unrelenting summer heat. The hope is that this weekend’s special will help free up much-needed space so more animals can be brought in.
Since its 2015 inception, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes. Last year's campaign set a new single-year record with more than 161,000 adoptions and raised more than $540,000.
“We are proud that Clear The Shelters supports the many outstanding shelters and rescues in our communities that perform the vital work of caring for vulnerable animals, so we are very excited for the campaign’s return this August to help them find new homes for animals in need and raise more money to fund their efforts,” said Meredith McGinn, NBCUniversal Local’s executive vice president of diginets & original production.
This year, Hill’s Pet Nutrition is also returning as the lead national sponsor of the event, and representatives will be on-site to answer questions about pet nutrition and hand out goodie bags.
All pets are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped, and adopters will be given a starter kit of Hill’s Science Diet food to take home. Arizona Humane Society also has a 100% adoption guarantee, which means that if an adopted pet is not a great fit for a family, it can be returned to the shelter for any reason, throughout their entire life.
Find more information at azhumane.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.