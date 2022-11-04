Toy drive officially starts Nov. 12 at our participating locations. Get more information below!
Welcome to the 2022 'Hope for the Holidays' Toy Drive benefiting HopeKids!
When a child is sick, the whole family hurts and the holidays can be even more stressful for parents. This year, CITYSunTimes and area businesses want to ease the pressure for these families by bringing in the toys and gifts that will bring the smiles and relief, and we need your help!
Please consider donating a new, unwrapped toy or gift for the kids, or we've even added a few hints for parents and caregivers.
Here's how to do it:
1. Pick a new, unwrapped gift on the HopeKids AZ Wish List:
- Barbies, dolls, baby dolls, Squishmallows, LOL Surprise toys and Disney Princess toys
- Lego sets, Hot Wheels, superhero toys, Star Wars toys, Beyblades, Pokemon toys, video games
- Board games, card games
- Baby toys, play-dough, Paw Patrol/Cocomelon/Bluey toys
- Sensory friendly toys that light up or make sounds, kinetic sand, fidgets, etc.
- Craft or science activity sets (good for "tweens") – Example: Make your own bath bomb, friendship bracelet kit, magic set, create your own slime, etc.
- Gift Cards for teens (Walmart, Target, Game Stop, Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Starbucks, Dutch Bros, Vans, etc.).
2. Find a drop-off location. Easy peasy!
- Babbo Italian - 8840 Talking Stick Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85250; 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily
- Cave Creek Tourism Bureau: 6061 E Cave Creek Rd, Suite 7, Cave Creek, AZ 85331; Friday, Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Egg N Joe Scottsdale: 23271 N Scottsdale Rd a101, Scottsdale, AZ 85255; 6:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. daily
- Goldfish Swim School: 7000 E Mayo Blvd Suite 26, Phoenix, AZ 85054; visit www.goldfishswimschool.com for hours.
- Kidstop Toys & Books: 6990 E Shea Blvd #103, Scottsdale, AZ 85254; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday–Saturday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
- Lil' Town Butcher: 4705 E Carefree Hwy #101, Cave Creek, AZ 85331; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. daily
- Scottsdale Roadhouse Cinemas: 9090 E Indian Bend Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85250
- Tryst Café (two locations):
Desert Ridge – 21050 N Tatum Blvd #108, Phoenix, AZ 85050; 8 a.m.–7 p.m. daily
Chandler – 4205 S Gilbert Rd, Chandler, AZ 85249; 8 a.m.–8 p.m. daily
- Villa Montana Apartments: 11350 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85259; Monday–Friday 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
And if you can't donate to a drop-off location, please consider shopping the HopeKids Amazon wish list!
HopeKids provides ongoing events, activities and a powerful, unique support community for families who have a child with cancer or some other life-threatening medical condition, surrounding these remarkable children and their families with the message that hope is a powerful medicine. For more information, visit hopekids.org.
Thank you to our participants!
Box Decorating Contest
- Decorate the box by Nov. 15.
- Send your best photo to creative@CITYSunTimes.com or text to: 480-326-2931 by the end of day Nov. 15. Subject line: TOY DRIVE CONTEST, along with business name and the decorator's names so they receive their credits! *Please note, for this contest one photo works best for viewers to vote, however multiple photos can be combined like a collage.
- On Nov. 21 we will post all photos on the CITYSunTimes Facebook page and tag your business.
- The people will vote, feel free to share!
- Voting will end Dec. 6 at noon and announced very shortly after that – our alarm is SET!
---------> Winners receive a FREE half-page ad in CITYSunTimes January 2023 issue, a 300x250 sidebar ad on www.citysuntimes.com, a gift for the decorators to share and bragging rights!
