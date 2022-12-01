CitySkate brings its winter wonderland magic to the heart of downtown with CityScape Phoenix, a five-week run that kicked off Nov. 28 and goes through Jan. 1, 2023.
Located at Patriot’s Park, 11 W. Washington St., in the center of CityScape Phoenix, the real ice CitySkate features glittering lights, festive décor and a variety of family-friendly festivities to bring in the holiday cheer this season.
“CitySkate has become a staple holiday tradition for families and friends all over the Valley,” said Emily Park, vice president of marketing for CityScape Phoenix.
“Thousands of locals come out to participate and it’s rewarding to know that so many people walk away with memories that they will cherish forever. There will be a number of special promotions and exciting events in partnership with the Arizona Lottery this season, so keep an eye on social media and our website for updates.”
CitySkate’s hours of operation are from 4 until 11:30 p.m. through Jan. 1, including on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Skate sessions will be in 90-minute increments.
CitySkate ticket pricing includes the skate rental: general admission ($20 per person); children 8 and under ($13 per person); children 3 and under (free); military and seniors ($13 per person) and student discount Sundays ($15 per person, with valid ID from middle school, high school or college). Guests with their own skates will receive $5 off ticket pricing.
During the skating season, CitySkate will also bring back the popular “Skate it Forward” series. The CitySkate team will partner with a local nonprofit every Wednesday and $5 from each rental on that day will be donated to raise funds and awareness for the charity’s cause.
Visit CitySkatePHX.com for up-to-date special event information, as well as rink hours, a parking map and directions. Ample and convenient underground parking is also available.
