Roger Naylor, award-winning author of “Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes,” will speak about his newest book at the Cave Creek Museum from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 in its historic church onsite.
Well known Arizona author Naylor also wrote “Boots & Burgers: An Arizona Handbook for Hungry Hikers,” “Arizona Kicks on Route 66” and “Death Valley: Hottest Place on Earth.” With his newest literary accomplishment, Naylor coaxes people outdoors with an array of wonders.
In the new captivating guide, Naylor features all 27 of Arizona’s state-designated scenic and historic roads, including five national scenic byways. The writer, blogger and hiker shows stunning drives, which are arranged by region, including start and ending points, mileage, vivid photos, full descriptions and suggestions on local places to eat and sleep.
Naylor’s book also has garnered accolades. The 2021 New-Mexico Arizona Book Awards honored Naylor, not just once, but twice. “Arizona’s Scenic Roads and Hikes” was named Best Arizona Travel Book. It also went on to win the top prize, snagging the coveted Best Arizona Book Award.
“That came as a total shock,” Naylor said. “This is the first year the judges selected overall favorites. And, for them to read the nearly 1,700 entries amid all the diverse categories, and decide that my book deserved the top Arizona award is incredible.”
Roger Naylor is Arizona’s premier travel writer. In 2018, he was inducted into the Arizona Tourism Hall of Fame. His previous book, “Arizona State Parks,” was also an award winner. It received the 2020 New Mexico-Arizona Book Award as best Arizona Travel Book.
Naylor is the official narrator of Verde Canyon Railroad and also has written for The Guardian, USA Today, The Week, Country Magazine, Arizona Highways and several more.
The program is free to museum members. Tickets are $10 for adult non-members, $8 for seniors and students 12 years and older. Children under 12 are free. A ticket also gives guests admission to the museum’s exhibits. Tickets may be purchased at cavecreekmuseum.org and reservations are strongly recommended. Culture passes will not be accepted for this event.
The 52-year-old museum’s mission is to preserve the artifacts of the prehistory, history, culture and legacy of the Cave Creek Mining District and the Cave Creek/Carefree foothills area through education, research and interpretive exhibits. The Cave Creek Museum is located at 6140 E. Skyline Drive in Cave Creek and is open October through May. The museum can be reached at 480-488-2764 or cavecreekmuseum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.