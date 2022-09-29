On Oct. 1, the Cave Creek Museum will unveil changes and updates to its Archaeological Wing exhibit.
As part of the update, residents and visitors will discover pottery, projectile points, stone tools and other artifacts from excavations at Spur Cross Ranch during the 1980s. These items will be on loan from Arizona State University.
“One wall in the Archaeology Wing is dedicated to a collaboration between Cave Creek Museum and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community’s Huhugam Ki Museum. This unique wall tells their story and contains items from their culture,” said Evelyn Johnson, interim executive director. “Visitors will be amazed at the beautifully and newly constructed pottery and fragile, expertly woven baskets used for carrying and storing items for everyday use. People will learn the cultural importance of these objects in ceremonial uses by ancient people.”
Cave Creek Museum’s archaeological section is proud to feature a Hohokam house (a life-size replica) that is built from materials native to high desert landscapes.
Johnson says the museum model represents home materials found at the Seats Kay Ruins east of the Town of Cave Creek.
Cave Creek Museum is looking for volunteers to work with exhibits, like those in the Archaeological Wing, as well as joining in activities that are planned throughout the summer and the upcoming season.
“Even though the museum closes briefly during summer, we will be very busy preparing for the new season,” said Johnson. “For volunteers, it is fun and interesting work and a great opportunity to learn about the exhibits and the museum’s famed history. Our volunteers love spending time here.”
Call 480-488-2764 for more information.
