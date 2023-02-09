Tournament Chairman Pat Williams announced this morning that tickets for Friday and Saturday for the 2023 WM Phoenix Open are now completely sold out as the tournament has put a cap on tickets for the two biggest days of tournament week.
General admission tickets for Thursday and Sunday are still available online at WMPhoenixOpen.com, but general admission tickets for Friday and Saturday are no longer available online or at the gate.
“The fan experience at the WM Phoenix Open is very important to our tournament,” Williams said. “Maintaining exceptional fan-experience quality is at the forefront of our decision making. With the weather forecast, other high-profile events in town and other factors creating record demand, The Thunderbirds feel the best way to preserve the excitement level at the WM Phoenix Open was to cap attendance on our highest traffic days. This is ‘The People’s Open’ for a reason, and we want to keep it that way.”
