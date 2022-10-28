Scottsdale's 3rd Annual Western WIFFLE Ball Classic, an annual round-robin style tournament, returns to Scottsdale Stadium this Saturday, Oct. 29, and there is still time and plenty of spots open to play.
More than 20 teams have already signed up and there is still space for about a dozen more teams. Only three players are needed per team.
Among those to watch this weekend will be Jordan Robles of New York who is regarded as one of the fastest WIFFLE ball pitchers in the country and overall one of the sport's greatest players.
“I can’t wait to team up at the Big League WIFFLE Ball this weekend and compete against a ton of great west coast players," Robles said. "Between the great weather and this incredible stadium, it should make for a fantastic tournament."
From former national champions, to families looking to have a good time, the event has a little something for everyone and it's just $5 for spectators to watch all the action from the stands or on the grass.
At 16 years old, Logan Rose started and organized the tournament during the pandemic as a way to give WIFFLE ball fans a venue and tournament to play in.
He's excited to bring back the Western WIFFLE Ball Classic for its third year.
"These past two years have been amazing, it has been so great to see so many people get involved in the tournament,” Rose said. "As the event grows, I am hoping to be able to implement some more ideas I have and hopefully put our annual Scottsdale WIFFLE Ball Tournament on the map as one of the largest WIFFLE Ball tournaments in the country."
The 2022 tournament will allow for up to 42 teams to enjoy a competitive championship tournament. All fields will be set up on Scottsdale Stadium’s main field, home to the San Francisco Giants spring training. The pristine stadium sits among the charm of Scottsdale’s famed and active Old Town.
Teams will be comprised of 3 to 5 players, each team guaranteed to play three games each. Games will last 35 minutes or four innings, whichever comes first. Then, eight teams from each division advance to the playoffs to compete for their respective championships. All ages are welcome and encouraged to participate in the tournament. The winner and runner-up will be awarded the Western WIFFLE Ball Classic trophy.
The Home Run Derby Championship will return to this year’s tournament and will be active for the duration of the tournament. Each participant will have seven outs to hit as many home runs as they can. The Home Run Derby champion will receive a trophy of their own.
“The Home Run Derby is such a cool experience, we planned it so that participants get to hit from the mound and on the diamond. It’s any baseball fan’s dream,” Rose said.
The tournament will begin at 9 a.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Scottsdale Stadium. To register a team for the 3rd Annual Western WIFFLE Ball Classic, visit westernwiffleballclassic2022.eventbrite.com.
To learn more about Big League WIFFLE Ball, visit blwwiffleball.com.
