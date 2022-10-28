It's the spookiest weekend of the year and Arizona families across the state are invited to creep and crawl into their neighborhood Bashas’ supermarket for some fun-filled holiday treats and activities this weekend.
Bashas’ annual Halloween celebration will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct 29 at its more than 40 supermarket locations throughout the state.
Children of all ages are invited to dress up and show off their costumes at the Halloween celebration. Each store location will award a prize at 1 p.m. for the best children’s costume. The prize includes a $25 grocery gift card and one dozen donuts.
There will be plenty of fun for kids throughout the store, including:
· Bashas’ members (employees) in family-friendly costumes.
· Trick-or-treat candy stations at each grocery store department.
· A free mini cookie and apple juice for trick-or-treaters.
· Lots of photo-taking opportunities.
Customers can also choose to purchase a Halloween cake (for $6) and/or a cookie ($1) from the Bakery, and decorate them in-store:
· Available on a first-come, first-served basis.
· Stationed 6 feet apart.
· Only used by one family at a time.
· Sanitized after every person is done decorating.
Halloween cake and cookie decorating kits can also be purchased to-go, for at-home decorating. The cake kits include a single-layer, 8-inch cake that is frosted in one color; it comes with one cup of decorative candies, two small tubes of icing, two decorative Halloween picks and some decorating ideas. The cookie kits come with eight undecorated cookies and icing.
Family members of all ages can also take advantage of other seasonal treats that are available in stores for purchase, including Halloween candy, caramel apples, apple cider and fresh-baked pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.
No advance registration is required.
