Barrett-Jackson collector car auctions of Scottsdale broke attendance records this year after kicking off the 2023 Scottsdale Auction with its highest attendance for an opening weekend in the company’s history. Families and young enthusiasts flocked to Barrett-Jackson to take in the excitement of the nine-day auto lifestyle experience at WestWorld of Scottsdale Jan. 21-29.
“After the incredible year we experienced in 2022, breaking hundreds of world auction records and shattering our own previous sales records, it’s incredible to see this level of enthusiasm from the hobby as we kicked off our 2023 Scottsdale Auction,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “Our opening weekend saw the highest attendance we’ve ever welcomed at WestWorld over the first two days of our event.”
They surpassed the $150 million milestone in total dollars raised for charity to date. With 100% of the hammer price going directly to charity, the milestone was achieved with the sale of a 2021 Shelby Super Snake Count’s Kustoms Edition that sold for $350,000 on Friday afternoon to benefit Camp Freedom, Inc.
“We’re incredibly proud of this historic milestone that builds on the legacy my parents Nellie and Russ, and Tom Barrett started more than five decades ago,” Jackson said. “Over the years, the collector car family at Barrett-Jackson has supported more than 200 charities. Some of our most memorable auction moments have been the sale of charity vehicles, with the excitement that builds as the bids pour in. I want to thank our generous bidders and consignors for helping change countless lives over the years from the Barrett-Jackson auction block.”
Friday also featured the charity auction of a 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning 4x4 Super Crew Pickup that sold for $275,000 to benefit Fighter Country Foundation. Three additional charity vehicles will be auctioned tomorrow, adding to the already extraordinary figure. Gen. Colin L. Powell’s 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray was sold to benefit America’s Promise Alliance and two highly collectible VIN 001 vehicles, including the 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV Edition 1 VIN 001 First Retail Production and the 2024 Ford Mustang GT Fastback VIN 001, sold with 100% of the hammer price going to Tread Lightly! and Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, respectively.
The top charity cars sold at Barrett-Jackson over the years include:
- 1950 General Motors Futurliner Parade of Progress Tour Bus - $4,000,000.
- 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 VIN 001 - $3,600,000.
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray VIN 001 - $3,000,000.
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 – Last Built - $2,700,000.
- 2022 GMC HUMMER EV Edition 1 VIN 001 - $2,500,000.
- 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition VIN 001 - $2,500,000.
- 2017 Ford GT - $2,500,000.
“Raising over $150 million for charity is an amazing achievement worth celebrating,” said Carolyn Jackson, chief philanthropy officer for Barrett-Jackson. “We are looking forward to continuing to raise funds and awareness for countless charities. I am truly astounded by the generosity of the collector car community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.