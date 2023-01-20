Barrett-Jackson, the "World’s Greatest Collector Car Auctions," will kick off its 2023 Scottsdale auction at WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend by once again partnering with the Driven Project to provide “supercar therapy” to a dozen children and their families battling serious illnesses and heavy life challenges.
On Saturday, Jan. 21, a dozen VIPs (Very Important Passengers) and their families will arrive at WestWorld to help kick off Barrett-Jackson’s Family Day presented by QT. Awaiting their arrival will be Barrett-Jackson representatives, Driven Project volunteers and a dozen supercars ready to provide an exciting experience for these special guests. Shortly after their arrival, the VIPs will embark on a police-escorted supercar adventure, riding in everything from Lamborghinis, Ferraris, McLarens and Porsches.
The convoy will parade around north Scottsdale before returning to Barrett-Jackson where the cars and children will conclude the ride by crossing the world-famous Barrett-Jackson auction block. Each VIP child will receive a hero’s welcome upon their return, be introduced by Barrett-Jackson announcer Rick DeBruhl and celebrated on the stage in front of their family, friends and guests in attendance in the auction arena.
“We’re excited to once again partner with the Driven Project and to host these children and their families as we kick off our 2023 Scottsdale event,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “We first partnered with the Driven Project for this event last January as we celebrated our 50th anniversary and then again over the summer at our Las Vegas auction. It’s an extraordinary event and the smiles on the faces of these incredible children and their families is the perfect way to jump start Barrett-Jackson auction week.”
The Driven Project was founded by Kevin Gordon in 2018 in Vancouver, Canada, with one goal in mind: to provide “supercar therapy” to children battling heavy life challenges. Partnering with local organizations and supercar owners, the Driven Project provides these amazing children with an adrenaline-filled escape from reality, a boost to help them stay strong through their battles, and an opportunity to create memories they will cherish forever.
“Giving back to the community is at the core of Barrett-Jackson and we’re thrilled to have this opportunity to provide a day of fun and relief for these children and their families,” said Carolyn Jackson, vice president of brand strategy and chief philanthropy officer for Barrett-Jackson. “The Driven Project is a wonderful organization, and we are delighted to continue working alongside Kevin and his team of volunteers as we kick off another memorable Scottsdale auction.”
At 8 a.m., the "Very Important Passengers" will buckle into their passenger seats of several luxury supercars at WestWorld of Scottsdale and take off with their police-escorted super car convoy before returning to cross the world-famous auction block at approximately 8:30 a.m. All guests in attendance are invited to the auction arena to take part in all the excitement and to show their support for the VIPs at the same time.
Click Here to view a recap video of the Driven Project at Barrett-Jackson’s 2022 Las Vegas auction.
To learn more about the Driven Project, visit drivenproject.com.
The 2023 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction will take place at WestWorld Jan. 21-29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to kryan@orourkemediagroup.com.