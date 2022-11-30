Grab a helmet and hold on tight – in its eighth year, Arizona’s original and largest off-road and UTV event, the Dirt Expo, will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale this weekend.
The event, presented by Rugged Radios and powered by 4 Wheel Parts, will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
According to Andy Myers, event owner, the massive two-day event will feature the newest and most exciting off-road vehicles, accessories and information in the industry.
“Hundreds of exhibitors will be onsite to showcase their products during this mega exposition,” Myers said. “Visitors will see an assortment of off-road vehicles, accessories and more including off-road seminars, Yamaha motorcycle demo rides, holiday deals, daily raffles and hourly giveaways, loads of off-road vehicles, trucks, motorcycles, Jeeps, UTVs, toy haulers/RVs, camping equipment and even a visit by Santa Claus.”
Myers said the exhibits will appeal to anyone who loves off-roading, trucks, UTVs, off-road motorcycles and off-road racing, an exciting and expanding industry that continues to bring more aficionados into the fun.
“This is by far one of the largest off-road shows in the United States,” Myers added. “We changed the name of the event this year to the Dirt Expo to encompass everything off-road – from overlanding, racing, crawling and off-road motorcycling. We will show people how to get involved in off-road racing, vehicle set-up and prep, parts, accessories and racing. The Dirt Expo also is proud to bring top speakers from the largest racing organizations, off-road companies and racers.”
Those speakers will have onstage seminars throughout both days of the event. The list of seminars include Rugged Radios: In Car on the Bike Communications Specialist; Matt Martelli: THE MINT 400; JT Taylor: Ultra 4; NORRA 1000; Best in the Desert; KC Hi-Lites: Fine Tune Your Lighting; Maxxis: Rubber Side Down; Wes Miller: 25 years of Huevos; Scotty Bloom: Baja Rally; David: American Rally and Dakar; Michele & Kevin Busch: Two Up Motorcycle Racers NORRA 1000
Tickets are available for purchase online, with general admission priced at $18.50 and children under 12 free. The event is at State Farm Stadium, which is located at 1 Cardinals Drive in Glendale.
For more information about the off-road extravaganza, visit thedirtexpo.com. Rugged Radios and The Dirt Expo are headquartered in Chandler.
