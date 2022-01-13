Meet you new furry friend this winter at Anthem Community Park. PACC911 will have pets available for adoption from 10am to 3pm on January 15. All pets in attendance are spayed, neutered, and vaccinated.
Rather than heading to a shelter, PACC911 hosts eight outdoor adoption events throughout the year; bringing adoptable dogs, cats, and other small animals from many rescue group partners together. Since 2004, PACC911 has helped place more than 10,200 animals in loving homes.
For information, visit www.pacc911.org/adoption-events.
