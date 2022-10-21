Faces of Freedom will produce a signature Vietnam War event this Saturday, Oct. 22 from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at American Legion Post 34 in Cave Creek. The Welcome Home and Frets for Vets event is part of the veterans’ 75th anniversary.
Post 34 will host a prestigious celebration to honor Vietnam War veterans. It is the largest event of the many created by Post 34 this year to honor those who served in Vietnam in the name of freedom.
The doors open at 10:30 a.m. when a large contingent of Legion Riders from Post 34 and area posts, pull into Post 34 in grand style to celebrate and Welcome Home Vietnam veterans. At noon, Post 34 will feature a four-hour Mexican buffet meal and two “Good Morning, Vietnam” shows, at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., featuring an exciting nine-member band – The Tributaries – playing popular music from the 1950s through the mid-1975s. Along with a number of professional musicians, guest singer Mindy Ronstadt (Linda Ronstadt’s niece) and the Manhattan Dolls will perform. Tickets for the Good Morning, Vietnam shows, which are $20, can be purchased at the Post (after 10 a.m. weekdays and on weekends). A pinning ceremony honoring Vietnam veterans will take place throughout the day.
From 4 to 8 p.m., the event kicks into explosive musical excellence as attendees enjoy the nostalgic band Flashback as they take music lovers back in time with the exciting sights and sounds from the era. In addition, see a 1953 Willys Jeep M38A1 used during Vietnam and buy raffle tickets for a one-of-a-kind custom memorabilia guitar created by the experts at Black Mountain Guitar Co. in Cave Creek and artist Chaz Lee. The event is open to the public.
“This will be another great event to honor the many men and women who served in Vietnam between 1955 and 1975,” said Brian Fernandez, Post 34 Legion commander. ”Our largest group of veterans fought during this era in one of the worst wars ever. Adhering to the theme 'Welcome Home,' we will bring honor, patriotism and recognition to this incredible group of patriots who were never properly welcomed home.”
Chartered in 1947, American Legion Post 34 has been giving back to community charitable organizations for more than 75 years. The Post, whose mission is to support and advocate on behalf of veterans, active military and their families, consistently reaches out to assist veterans and others in need.
American Legion Post 34 is located at 6272 E. Cave Creek Road in Cave Creek. The American Legion, formed in 1919, supports and advocates on behalf of veterans, active military and their families. The 501(c)(19) also supports the initiatives and programs of the American Legion while fostering patriotism and responsible citizenship. American Legion Post 34 is a non-secular, non-political organization.
