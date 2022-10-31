The Women’s Collective is inviting the community to lace up their shoes and come out for its inaugural 5K Night Run, set to kick off at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5 in Scottsdale.
The event’s out and back course along the Arizona Canal in downtown Scottsdale features accessibility for everyone. Runners, walkers, wheelchairs and strollers are welcome. Afterward, participants can enjoy Canal Convergence, a free, annual public event on the Scottsdale Waterfront — just steps away from the finish line.
“We’ve designed the Night Run to bring together families, friends and the extended community to run, walk, unwind and revel in the perfect Arizona fall weather during this unique evening event,” said Kira Peters, founding member of The Women’s Collective.
Registration for the 5K Night Run is now open at The-WC.org/events. Pre-registration is $45 and event-day registration is $50. Registration includes a high-quality T-shirt, swag bag and fun for everyone. Proceeds benefit The Women’s Collective, a non-profit membership group of professional women focused on the mission of inspiring and elevating women leaders.
“We are already seeing tremendous excitement about The Night Run,” Peters said. “Whether people participate individually or as part of a group, they will enjoy the beautifully established canal event course and then can do a cool down stroll through the light themed art exhibits at Canal Convergence.”
The Women’s Collective would like to thank and acknowledge its Night Run sponsors for their assistance in making this event possible: SpearMC Consulting, K2 Adventures Foundation, BluFish, Berry Riddell LLC, Richard Gramlich Esq of Tiffany & Bosco PA, Three Squared, Smith Chason, Heavenly Vices Fine Jewelry, The Construction Zone and Primp and Blow.
The Women’s Collective is a dynamic, smart and dedicated group of professional women focused on inspiring and elevating women leaders. The WC raises funds to directly support the initiative of getting more women to the leadership table through networking, learning and inspiration. The organization is a powerhouse of funding to support initiatives of getting women in leadership roles in our community in all professions. Learn more at The-WC.org.
