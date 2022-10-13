Local resident volunteers have made ceramic bowls to help the community’s foodbank efforts for the annual 2022 Empty Bowls big heARTs fundraising event Friday, Oct. 14 at Harold's Cave Creek Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek Road.
Organized by Foothills Food Bank and Sonoran Arts League, the group spent the past two months with the goal of making 1,000 bowls, which will be sold at the fundraiser to raise awareness of World Hunger Day and benefit the Foothills Food Bank and the Sonoran Arts League.
“We are pleased to once again partner with the Sonoran Arts League in this important fundraiser,” said Foothills Food Bank Director Leigh Zydonik. “We hope to raise $20,000 in this year’s event, which will go towards keeping our foodbank shelves stocked and raising awareness about hunger and food insecurity in our community.”
The bowls need to hold a serving of pasta and have a smooth and glazed inside to not trap food and be easily cleaned. Bowls can be any shape, and surface design such as imprinting or applique can be done in wet clay.
“The Sonoran Arts League is honored to invite the community into our new Arts Learning Studio to experience the studio, learn how to make a ceramic bowl and assist our efforts in raising the awareness of hunger in Cave Creek and the surrounding communities,” added Sonoran Arts League Executive Director Warren Davis. “We are honored to expand our partnership this year with the Foothills Food Bank, which dates back more than 20 years, and we are looking forward to another successful event this year.”
Foothills Food Bank provides emergency food, financial assistance and other life necessities and resources to individuals and families in the desert foothills, which encompasses a 180-square mile area that includes Black Canyon City, Cave Creek, Carefree, Anthem, Desert Hills, New River, north Scottsdale, Rio Verde and north Phoenix. For more information, visit foothillsfoodbank.com.
The Sonoran Arts League is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), volunteer-based, arts service organization dedicated to actively advancing art, artists and art education with more than 705 members from around the United States and Canada. The League’s mission is to “give to the community by promoting art, artists and art education through leadership and service in the belief that an artistic awareness is essential to the well-being of life and our community.” Located at 7100 E. Cave Creek Road, Suite 144, in Cave Creek, hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday. The Arts Learning Studio is located at the same address, Suite 164.
For information about, visit sonoranartsleague.org, email info@sonoranartsleague.org or call 480-575-6624.
