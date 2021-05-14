We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, nothing says “lush” in Phoenix like an irrigated lot in a North Central neighborhood.
This Mid-Century gem is tucked back in a quiet neighborhood that is still close to everything — dining, entertainment, excellent schools, parks and transit. The interior boasts updates throughout, and offers plenty of space for the whole family, with an open concept living/dining area, modern kitchen and four bedrooms — two of which offer direct access to the back yard.
And about that back yard…this is where the property really shines. With massive shade trees, lush lawn and a mesmerizing water feature and koi pond, not to mention a huge, covered patio and brick fireplace for entertaining during cooler months, you may never go back indoors again.
Location: 5836 N. 12th Ave., Phoenix, 85013
Built: 1951
Square feet: 2,154
Bedroom/Bathroom: 4/3
Price: $850,000
Listed by: Joseph Scarpignato, Phoenician Properties Realty
Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com
