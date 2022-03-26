Top art awards for the upcoming “Art for Land’s Sake” online auction to benefit Desert Foothills Land Trust have been announced. The winners include first place to Peggy Orbon for her Trail from the Creek oil painting and first place in the photography category to Rosa Sidy for Desert Dew.
“It’s heartwarming to see the outpouring of artwork…and every artist deserves recognition for their generosity and dedication to conservation,” says glass artist and juror Laurie Nessel. “I suspect more than a few will have rousing bidding wars, including the effortless gestural verisimilitude of the serene Trail from the Creek by Peggy Orbon. The diminutive yet powerful, light-infused landscape, Cactus Shadows by Casey Cheuvront, and the imposing, impressionistic soaptree yucca in Beverly Carlson-Bradshaw’s Sasquatch are also eye-catching. Other canvases not in the awards category were no less compelling and not to be overlooked.”
Symbolist painter and juror A.H. Smith says it’s always a pleasure to jury work for the Land Trust.
“The quality of work, the high level of craftmanship, and the diversity of styles and subject matter are such an inspiration,” he notes. “I found the work this year to be exceptional in its diversity and execution. Beverly Carlson-Bradshaw’s pastel, Holding On immediately engages the viewer and pulls us into a wonderfully colorful composition. Tamsin Wolff’s small mixed media sculptures are a delight and are an interesting counterpoint to Patti Pierce’s large free-standing totems. Patrick O’Brien’s photograph, Lunch Time, offers a view of the desert many of us never see.”
He awarded first place to Carlson-Bradshaw for her pastel, a first and second place to two of Pierce’s sculptures, and first place to Tamsin Wolff for her mixed media piece, Brousaile Quail Nest.
A complete list of award recipients can be viewed on the Land Trust’s website, www.dflt.org. The online exhibit will be open for public preview starting Monday, March 28.
Free reception March 31
An opening reception, which is free and open to the public, will be held from 6:30 to 8:30pm on Thursday, March 31 at The Holland Center, 34250 N. 60th Street, in Scottsdale. Wine and light hors d'oeuvres will be served, and there will be live music by pianists Jack and Maryla Tiran. The auction will open for online bidding at noon Friday, April 1 and closes at noon Monday, April 11.
To register for the online auction, visit www.dflt.org and click on Art for Land’s Sake icon.
