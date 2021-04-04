International Dark Sky Week is April 5–12, and there are few places in the Valley that offer better night sky viewing than the community of Fountain Hills. Nestled adjacent to Scottsdale, Fountain Hills was designated as the world’s 17th International Dark Sky Community by the International Dark Sky Association in 2018. Residents enjoy small town living surrounded by spectacular year-round outdoor recreation and events, all within the Greater Phoenix Metro area.

Here are three Fountain Hills homes and one parcel where you can soak up the starry night sky.

Santa Fe vibes with views of a famous fountain

This Santa Fe Territorial style home has mountain views, and of the famous Fountain Hills Fountain from its front courtyard area. Adding the relaxed ambiance is a pond with a water feature. The backyard offers a heated pool and spa, surround by natural boulders and waterfall. Inside, the natural wood floors, 10–12-foot tongue and groove ceilings, natural log posts and beehive fireplace complete the Santa Fe vibe.

Location: 14648 N. Fairlynn Dr., Fountain Hills, 85268

Built: 1996

Square feet: 2,028

Bedroom/Bathroom: 3/2

Price: $589,900

Listed by: Shauna Van Etten, HomeSmart Lifestyles

Indoor/outdoor living with spectacular views

This single-level luxury home is firmly focused on indoor/outdoor living, with views of the Superstitions, Red Mountain and Sunridge Canyon Golf Range from multiple rooms. Hardwood floors can be found in all the main living spaces. Luxury upgrades include Bosch appliances in the kitchen and a quartz island, motorized blackout blinds, plantation shutters and other custom window treatments. The backyard is ready for a lazy weekend at home, with a built-in BBQ and a water feature, offering both ambiance and additional seating when entertaining.

Location: 13711 N. Prospect Tr., Fountain Hills, 85268

Built: 2017

Square feet: 2,552

Bedroom/Bathroom: 2/2.5

Price: $1,325,000

Listed by: Lisa Murray, RE/MAX Excalibur

Luxury abounds inside, but you’ll probably spend a lot of time outside

This amazing multi-level 11,000+ square foot home sits on a nearly two-acre hillside lot just north of Shea Boulevard. It boasts six bedrooms and 10 baths. One highlight of the expansive master bedroom is a beautiful, jetted tub. Other rooms include a first-level bedroom with kitchenette, a home office, game room and theater room, in addition to a wine room, multiple wet bars and spacious gourmet kitchen (and an elevator to get you back and forth). There are also multiple fireplaces, including one outdoors, which is where this home shines.

The zero-edge pool, complete with water features and spa, looks out over the desert below with city views in the distance. And with multiple outdoor living spaces, relaxation and entertainment opportunities abound.

Location: 10815 N. Arista Ln., Fountain Hills, 85268

Built: 2006

Square feet: 11,460

Bedroom/Bathroom: 6/10

Price: $3,750,000

Listed by: Mary Chen, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties

This view is just waiting for your dream home

This lot is over an acre on a hillside cul-de-sac in the Firerock Country Club. Building a dream home here offers the opportunity to enjoy spectacular sunsets and nighttime views of not only starry desert skies, but the city lights over Camelback Mountain in the distance.

Location: 9211 N. Shadow Ridge, Tr., #6, Fountain Hills, 85268 Built: —

Square feet: —

Bedroom/Bathroom: —

Price: $350,000

Listed by: Lauren Rosin, eXp Realty

Listing facts and photos courtesy of listing agents/Redfin.com

