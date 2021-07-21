...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST THIS EVENING
FOR MARICOPA COUNTY...
At 503 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1
and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to
0.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is
ongoing with rapid rises reported in area washes including Powder
House Wash.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Wickenburg.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Maricopa County in south central Arizona...
* Until 815 PM MST.
* At 351 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated
thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between
0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall
amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash
flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms
producing flash flooding.
SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.
IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Aguila.
This includes the following highways...
US Highway 60 between mile markers 80 and 89.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
&&
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
...OZONE HIGH POLLUTION ADVISORY FOR MARICOPA COUNTY INCLUDING THE
GREATER PHOENIX AREA THROUGH WEDNESDAY...
The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality in Phoenix has
extended an Ozone High Pollution Advisory for the Greater Phoenix
Area through Wednesday.
This means that forecast weather conditions combined with existing
ozone levels are expected to result in local maximum 8-hour ozone
concentrations that pose a health risk. Adverse health effects
increase as air quality deteriorates.
Ozone is an air contaminant which can cause breathing difficulties
for children, older adults, as well as persons with respiratory
problems. A decrease in physical activity is recommended.
If it is a regularly scheduled work day, you are urged to car pool,
telecommute or use mass transit.
The use of gasoline-powered equipment should be reduced or done late
in the day.
For details on this High Pollution Advisory for Maricopa County,
visit the ADEQ internet site at www.azdeq.gov/forecasting or call 602-
771-2300.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* A portion of south central Arizona, including the following areas,
Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave
Creek/New River, Central Phoenix, Deer Valley, East Valley,
Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Gila Bend, New River Mesa, North
Phoenix/Glendale, Northwest Pinal County, Northwest Valley,
Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, South
Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonopah Desert
and West Pinal County.
* From Thursday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* An approaching weather system from the east will bring widespread
showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through at least late
Saturday. High rain rates and prolonged heavy rainfall will be
capable of producing flash flooding of washes, small streams, and
poor drainage areas. Flash flooding may also lead to river rises.
Past and recent burn scars will be especially prone to flash
flooding and debris flow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
