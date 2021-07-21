Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for July 21, 2021

Total Number of Cases: 571,355 (Up 665 since yesterday; Up 5,188 since last Wednesday)

Total Number of Deaths: 10,384 (10 removed since yesterday; Up 26 since last Wednesday)

Delta Variant Increases COVID-19 Risk in Maricopa County

Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) announced July 9 that there is new evidence that the more-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the county. 

The Delta variant has been increasing in Maricopa County since April and represented about 20 percent of sequenced cases during the month of June.

“We expect it will continue to increase, as it is now the dominant variant in the U.S.,” said Marcy Flanagan, executive director at MCDPH.

The County reiterated that the best protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is to get fully vaccinated and while the community is doing a good job of getting people vaccinated, it can do better, adding that there are still people who are vulnerable, including children under age 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination and people with depressed immune systems.

