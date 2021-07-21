Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for July 21, 2021

Total Number of Cases: 571,355 (Up 665 since yesterday; Up 5,188 since last Wednesday)

Total Number of Deaths: 10,384 (10 removed since yesterday; Up 26 since last Wednesday)

Delta Variant Increases COVID-19 Risk in Maricopa County

Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) announced July 9 that there is new evidence that the more-contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading in the county.

The Delta variant has been increasing in Maricopa County since April and represented about 20 percent of sequenced cases during the month of June.

DELTA VARIANT FAQ What is the Delta variant?

“We expect it will continue to increase, as it is now the dominant variant in the U.S.,” said Marcy Flanagan, executive director at MCDPH.

The County reiterated that the best protection against COVID-19, including the Delta variant, is to get fully vaccinated and while the community is doing a good job of getting people vaccinated, it can do better, adding that there are still people who are vulnerable, including children under age 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination and people with depressed immune systems.

Helpful Links & Numbers to Know For medical questions related to COVID-19, call 844.542.8201. For questions about community resources such as food or housing or for employers with questions, dial 2-1-1 or visit ArizonaTogether or ArizonaUnido. How is COVID-19 spreading in the community around schools? View the School COVID-19 Dashboard. Maricopa County is working with its partners to provide testing in communities around the Valley. Find testing site information here. People with COVID-19 have had a wide range of symptoms reported — ranging from mild symptoms to severe illness. Learn about what to watch for and when to seek medical attention here.

Find statewide information for Arizona here.

Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.