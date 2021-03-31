Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for March 31, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 524,354 (an increase of 295 from yesterday; an increase of 2,189 from last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 9,656 (an increase of 22 from yesterday; an increase of 72 from last Wednesday)
State/County expands vaccination eligibility to everyone age 16 and over
Effective March 24, to streamline operations and communication, Maricopa County adopted the same prioritization as the State of Arizona and opened vaccine appointments to all residents aged 18 and older for those receiving the Moderna and Janssen vaccine and 16 and older for the those receiving the Pfizer vaccine, per the vaccine FDA Emergency Use Authorizations.
REMEMBER, there are some simple steps that residents can take to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus
- Wear a face covering in public spaces
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer when coming and going in public spaces
- Maintain 6 feet physical distancing in public
- Avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more
- Stay home when you can
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
