Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for June 30, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 560,196 (Up 448 since yesterday; Up 2,453 from last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 10,230 (Up 3 since yesterday; Up 42 from last Wednesday)
Mask use for fully vaccinated people
On May 13, the CDC issued guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Read more about the CDC’s updated guidance here.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
