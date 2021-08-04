Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Aug. 4, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 588,037 (Up 1,495 since yesterday; Up 9,759 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 10,476 (Up 4 since yesterday; Up 64 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 159 cases per 100,000 — putting the county in the “high transmission” category once again this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was 114 per 100,000.
CDC Issues New Mask Guidelines
In light of the rising number cases of COVID-19 across the U.S., more than 83 percent of which are the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant, on Tuesday, July 27, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued updated guidelines for the wearing of masks, stating, “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”
Maricopa County is now considered to be an area of high transmission.
What Does This Mean for North Valley Students Going Back to School?
The CDC updated its K-12 Guidance (rev. 7/9/21) to state: “CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.”
However, in Arizona schools are prohibited by state law (A.R.S. § 15-342.05, which went into effect July 1) from requiring students to wear a mask while engaging in in-person learning on school property. However, most school districts are strongly encouraging/recommending masks on their respective campuses and have published their reopening and mitigation plans, including these North Valley school districts: Cave Creek Unified, Paradise Valley Unified and Scottsdale Unified.
Parents can check the Maricopa County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard & Guidance page for updates, and learn more about the updated CDC recommendations for schools, but the best practice is to stay in close communication with their individual school district.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
