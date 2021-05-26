Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for May 26, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 548,502 (Up 417 from yesterday; Up 2,556 from last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 10,012 (Up 6 from yesterday; Up 56 from last Wednesday)
Mask use for fully vaccinated people
On May 13, the CDC issued guidance that fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in most settings, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Read more about the CDC’s updated guidance here.
REMEMBER, there are some simple steps that residents can take to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus
- Wear a face covering in public spaces
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer when coming and going in public spaces
- Maintain 6 feet physical distancing in public
- Avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more
- Stay home when you can
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
