Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for April 28, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 535,880 (Up 462 from yesterday; Up 3,376 from last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 9,829 (Up 8 from yesterday; Up 156 from last Wednesday)
State and Federal Health officials recommend resuming use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine
As of April 23, and based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) recommended resuming use of Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine, stating, "After a thorough safety review and recommendation by federal partners, the ADHS is advising providers to resume use of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
"The CDC and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) today expressed confidence that the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19."
However, the CDC says that women younger than 50 years old especially should be aware of the rare but increased risk of an adverse event and that there are other COVID-19 vaccine options available for which this risk has not been seen.
Read the Arizona Department of Health Service's statement about resuming this vaccine here.
Read an April 25 updated FAQ from the CDC on the vaccine here.
REMEMBER, there are some simple steps that residents can take to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus
- Wear a face covering in public spaces
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer when coming and going in public spaces
- Maintain 6 feet physical distancing in public
- Avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more
- Stay home when you can
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
