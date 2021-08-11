Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for Aug. 11, 2021

Total Number of Cases: 600,503 (Up 1,375 since yesterday; Up 12,466 since last Wednesday)

Total Number of Deaths: 10,548 (Up 4 since yesterday; Up 72 since last Wednesday)

The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 224 cases per 100,000 — putting the county in the “high transmission” category once again this week. Last week at this time, the case rate was 159 per 100,000.

Current Mask Guidelines from the CDC

In light of the rising number cases of COVID-19 across the U.S., more than 80 percent of which are the B.1.617.2 (Delta) variant (88 percent in Arizona as of Aug. 11) on Tuesday, July 27, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued updated guidelines for the wearing of masks, stating, “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”

Maricopa County continues to be considered an area of high transmission.

Find statewide information for Arizona here.

Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.

