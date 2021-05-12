Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for May 12, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 539,625 (Up 516 from yesterday; Up 3,745 from last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 9,872 (Up 5 from yesterday; Up 43 from last Wednesday)
State to open vaccination sites to children age 12 to 15 beginning May 13
The Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for those age 12–15 on Monday, May 10, followed by a today's recommendation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The approval applies only to the Pfizer vaccine, which has been available to ages 16 and older. The Moderna and Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccines are authorized for those 18 and older.
Beginning Thursday, May 13, at 8am, Arizona parents and guardians may bring those ages 12 to 15 to state vaccination sites as walk-ins or schedule an appointment at podvaccine.azdhs.gov or by calling 844.542.8201. Many pharmacies and other providers with Pfizer also plan to begin vaccinating this age group Thursday.
A parent or guardian must accompany the child and sign a consent form in person. No identification is required for the child. Place of permanent residence isn’t a factor in whether someone can be vaccinated at a state site.
Arizona Department of Health Services also offers a map of vaccination sites at azdhs.gov/findvaccine that can be filtered by the type of vaccine offered at each.
REMEMBER, there are some simple steps that residents can take to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus
- Wear a face covering in public spaces
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; use hand sanitizer when coming and going in public spaces
- Maintain 6 feet physical distancing in public
- Avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more
- Stay home when you can
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.