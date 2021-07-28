Here are the numbers from Maricopa County Public Health for July 28, 2021
Total Number of Cases: 578,278 (Up 859 since yesterday; Up 6,923 since last Wednesday)
Total Number of Deaths: 10,412 (2 removed since yesterday; Up 28 since last Wednesday)
The current new case rate in Maricopa County is at 114 cases per 100,000 — putting the county in the “high transmission” category. Last week at this time, the case rate was 77 per 100,000, which is considered “substantial.”
CDC Issues New Mask Guidelines
In light of the rising number cases of COVID-19 across the U.S., more than 82 percent of which are the Delta variant, on Tuesday, July 27, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) issued updated guidelines for the wearing of masks, stating, “To maximize protection from the Delta variant and prevent possibly spreading it to others, wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.”
Maricopa County is now considered to be an area of high transmission.
The CDC also shared these guidelines:
- Wearing a mask is most important if you have a weakened immune system or if, because of your age or an underlying medical condition, you are at increased risk for severe disease, or if someone in your household has a weakened immune system, is at increased risk for severe disease, or is unvaccinated. If this applies to you or your household, you might choose to wear a mask regardless of the level of transmission in your area.
- You should continue to wear a mask where required by laws, rules, regulations, or local guidance.
Response From State Leadership is Mixed
In response to the updated guidance from the CDC, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey released a statement on Tuesday that read, in part, “Arizona does not allow mask mandates, vaccine mandates, vaccine passports or discrimination in schools based on who is or isn’t vaccinated. We’ve passed all of this into law, and it will not change.”
With some schools in the state already open, and others set to open in early August, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman shared her concerns about rising number of cases, as well as the governor’s position, in a July 27 statement:
“The CDC is once again recommending schools, teachers, and students wear a mask if attending in-person school regardless of vaccination status. We know masks work and with rising cases, they’re a vital part of our effort to reduce everyone’s COVID-19 risks. I am calling on Governor Ducey to follow the guidance of public health experts and give schools back their local decision-making authority to set policies for safe in-person instruction.
“I encourage teachers, administrators, and families to listen to the CDC and take individual action to keep themselves and each other safe by wearing a mask during in-person school. Students, teachers, and parents are ready to get back to in-person learning, but it takes all of us.”
What Does This Mean for North Valley Students Going Back to School?
Maricopa County Department of Public Health is currently updating its K-12 School COVID-19 prevention & mitigation guidance. The CDC updated its K-12 Guidance (rev. 7/9/21) to state: “CDC recommends universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status. Children should return to full-time in-person learning in the fall with layered prevention strategies in place.”
However, Arizona state law, which went into effect July 1, prohibits school districts from implementing mask mandates, which leaves districts such as Cave Creek Unified School District, Paradise Valley Unified School District, Scottsdale Unified School District to navigate an ever-changing landscape once again as they head into a new school year
Parents can check the Maricopa County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard & Guidance page for updates, and learn more about the updated CDC recommendations for schools, but the best practice is to stay in close communication with their individual school district.
Find statewide information for Arizona here.
Total number of cases and deaths are cumulative; Maricopa County data collection since January 22, 2020. Learn more here.
